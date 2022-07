At least one home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County.

KULPMONT, Pa. — Authorities say at least one home is destroyed after a fire on Lamplight Acres in Kulpmont early Monday morning.

Calls started coming in after midnight.

Officials have not said if anybody is hurt.

It's too early to tell what started the fire in Northumberland County.