A state police fire marshal has been called in to determine a cause after the fire in Northumberland County.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes this holiday weekend after flames tore through an apartment building in Northumberland County.

The fire broke out at the place along Susquehanna Avenue in Sunbury just after 2 p.m.

Everyone made it out of the six-unit building safely.

The assistant fire chief tells us the building is completely unlivable.