Fire damages home, injures one in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire started in a home in Northumberland County.

Officials say flames broke out at a duplex along Oberdorf Street in Sunbury around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

A man that lived on one side of the home was rescued by firefighters and was taken to a hospital. Officials say he is in critical condition.

Three people who lived on the other side of the home were able to make it out safely.