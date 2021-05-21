Fire damages home, injures one in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire started in a home in Northumberland County.
Officials say flames broke out at a duplex along Oberdorf Street in Sunbury around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
A man that lived on one side of the home was rescued by firefighters and was taken to a hospital. Officials say he is in critical condition.
Three people who lived on the other side of the home were able to make it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation in Northumberland County.