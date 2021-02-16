Fire company turns bakery for annual Fat Tuesday doughnut fundraiser

It's time to make the doughnuts at a fire company in Northumberland County where they cooked up thousands of delicious treats to satisfy any sweet tooth.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — The Coal Township Rescue Squad's fire station was temporarily turned into a bakery as members continued a longtime tradition of making doughnuts for Fat Tuesday.

"The amount of years I've been here and the last couple of years, this is the most I've seen us make," Kayla Hoffman said.

The volunteer firefighters started cooking thousands of doughnuts at midnight and have been here all day.

"Cinnamon sugar, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, glazed, plain and sprinkled," Hoffman said.

People lined up for a dozen or more.

"Oh, they're excellent, yeah, they're really good," Richard Foulds said.

Perhaps the best part is all proceeds from the doughnut sale go right back to the Coal Township Rescue Squad.

"Building costs, maintenance for the vehicles, if we need equipment, anything that we need, bills, anything that we need," Hoffman said.

Firefighters here say this is their biggest fundraiser of the year and typically brings in more than $5,000. Customers say they are happy to support the firefighters.

"With this pandemic, it's really hurting all fire companies and all the little businesses, so whatever they can do to make extra money right now to help them, that's great," Foulds said.