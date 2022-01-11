Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury

A mother and stepfather shared their emotions after two of their loved ones died in a house fire.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here.

"They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to take one day at a time, but it is very hard," said Kelly Hadima, the mother of Abrianna.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday. Abrianna's mother and stepfather lived next door in the duplex. The two were not home at the time of the fire.

"I got the phone call that my house was on fire, and I needed to get here. I wish I could have been here earlier because I would have done what I need to do to get them," said Hadima.

"My main concern was for my stepdaughter Abby Anstey and my little guy Brayden. All I could see was a bunch of firefighters and a bunch of smoke," said Edwin Martinez, Abrianna's stepfather.

One dog, three cats, and two turtles also perished in the fire. The family visited the home to try and salvage any belongings, but pretty much everything was lost in the fire.

"We lost everything, we lost everything. We lost two beautiful people that we loved so much. We had so many plans with them, and like everything disappeared in thin air," said Martinez.

"I could only salvage like a few family pictures for memories of them, and nothing is going to bring the lives back of those two," added Hadima.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.