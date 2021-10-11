Family dog shot and killed in Northumberland County

If you have any information you are asked to call the State Police Stonington Barracks.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Zoe has been part of the Shingara family since she was a puppy.

The five-year-old pit bull was especially fond of the family's children.

"She was such a good guard dog and she loved them as much as they loved her," said Brittany Shingara, owner of the dog.

But on Friday everything changed.

Brittany Shingara let her dogs out like she always does.

The family lives on farmland outside of Trevorton.

"Before I had a chance to yell for them, I heard the shots ring out and then I heard the dogs cry out," said Shingara.

Brittany drove to the end of the road and saw Zoe laying there.

"It looked like it was just her back leg so I thought maybe she just couldn't walk anymore and she had laid down. And then as I got closer I could tell that she was shot right in the back of the head," said Shingara.

Zoe was found on a private road owned by the Shingara family.

Brittany says the family pet was never aggressive and was always playing with her children.

Now she had to tell her children their companion is no longer here.

"They don't feel safe now at their own home. They don't feel like their pets are safe at their own home and that's tragic," said Shingara.

State police are investigating the incident.