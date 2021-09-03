Families needed for Easter distribution

Because of a successful Christmas event, The Salvation Army of Shamokin-Coal Township is looking for families to participate in its Easter distribution.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Shamokin/Coal Township handed out Christmas dinners to more than 500 families in December. Newswatch 16 featured the group's effort to raise money for the Christmas hams. After our story aired, the group raised more than $16,000.

"I'm doing this 15 years and this is by far double any year we ever did," said Brian Persing, who organized the Christmas drive.

"We had a $6,700 surplus of money left over from the Christmas drive. That's enabled us to do this for Easter now," Persing said.

This will be the first year the Salvation Army of Shamokin/Coal Township has done an Easter distribution. It is looking for 500 families who are in need of Easter dinner.

"The basket will have the meat and the fixings that go with that and plus extras," Maj. Tammy Hench said.

The Salvation Army is able to hold an Easter distribution because the community was so generous at Christmas. Irish Isle Provision helped by providing the hams at cost.

"More than enough and I thank the public. The people who backed us this year were unbelievable," Earl Sheriff said.

"Say what you want about our community, Shamokin and Coal Township and surrounding areas, but they have hearts of gold. When the chips are down, they come together and they help each other," Judy Orner said.

Organizers say it will be a COVID-safe pickup.

"Folks will come through the line, drive-thru and their items will be put in their cars so it's more contactless," Hench said.