Electronic recycling event coming to Northumberland County

Old electronics can be brought to the Sunbury Ice Rink parking lot to be recycled safely and securely.

SUNBURY, Pa. — If you're looking to get rid of some old electronics, then an e-cycling event in Northumberland County can help.

The city of Sunbury is sponsoring an electronic recycling collection this weekend.

You can bring your old electronics to the Sunbury Ice Rink parking lot where computers, printers, old cell phones and more will be recycled safely and securely.

It's free but donations will be collected for the Sunbury Fire Department, which is made up of six volunteer companies.

"Every little bit is going to help for equipment, supplies, that sort of thing. With overall revenue down, anywhere we can make a couple extra bucks is going to be good for us," said Dan Saxton, Sunbury Fire Department.

Refrigerators and televisions will not be accepted.