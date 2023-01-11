'Egg-flation' affecting consumers in our area

The price increase has also led to many people cutting back or even eliminating eggs from their grocery cart. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains what's happening.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Hound and The Moon Bakery carries all kinds of pastries and baked goods at its store in Sunbury. Owner Dennis Eckrote says he goes through between 15 and 20 dozen eggs in a week. With the increase in egg prices nationwide, he's had to raise prices a bit to keep up.

"It does hurt a little bit with the prices going up, but at the same time, we're being more careful with the eggs we use. We're using them more sparingly, walking a fine line," Eckrote said.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the price increase is because of the avian flu, which has infected nearly 58 million birds. The national average price for a dozen eggs is $3.30, more than doubling the price from a year ago.

If you really want to see the effects of "egg-flation," go to the Lewisburg Farmer's Market.

"Now, they're over $4 a dozen. We have seen them for over $5 a dozen. We can no longer afford to produce whoopie pies and make a profit," said Linda Vining of Nannie's Sensational Sweets.

Vining typically sells whoopie pies but not at the moment. She has this sign at her stand to explain it to her customers.

"People say they understand because they're not buying eggs either because they're so expensive."

Vining hopes egg prices drop soon so she can sell whoopie pies again.

"When you have to start cutting back to buy the essentials, you're going to start eliminating the things that are not necessary to everyday life. What we sell is not necessary. Some people think they are, but you don't need it; you just want it!"