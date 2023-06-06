'Duck Drop' fundraiser at Knoebels to help Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Sunbury and Shamokin is putting the "fun" in fundraiser this weekend.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — On a warm day, the log flume is a popular ride at Knoebels Amusement Resort. The flume will also take center stage this weekend as the setting for the Salvation Army of Sunbury and Shamokin's 10th Duck Drop.

"The first ten ducks across the finish line in each of the races get a gift certificate, a $25 gift certificate, to some merchant here in the area," Buddy Knoebel explained.

This year the group is partnering with the five school districts it serves. There will be five races, each symbolizing Mount Carmel, Shikellamy, Shamokin, Line Mountain, and Southern Columbia Area School Districts.

"We'll have an Indian race, an eagle race, a tornado race, a tiger. There will be more prizes to be won and more fun to be had here at the log flume," said Judy Orner from the Salvation Army

Ducks are $10 each. This year's goal is to raise $25,000, and they are looking for more sponsors.

All proceeds from the Duck Drop go directly to the Salvation Army in Sunbury and Shamokin.

"All of the money goes completely into the social services that we offer in Northumberland County. So, it will serve about 80 percent of Northumberland County's population."

Orner and Knoebel first organized the event in 2012. They've held it almost every year except twice during the pandemic.

"It's fun, and it gives us an opportunity to help visually. We try to help the Salvation Army in many ways, but this is a fun event, and it has grown every year," Knoebel said.