Driver sentenced to long prison term for death of ex-girlfriend

Stephen Kruskie was sentenced Wednesday to decades in prison after admitting to his role in the death of Cheyenne Swartz in 2021.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty in Northumberland County to the death of his ex-girlfriend will spend decades in prison.

Stephen Kruskie, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 to 70 years in prison.

Kruskie pleaded guilty in March to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

In May of 2021, police say Kruskie was driving with 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz along Arch Street in Coal Township when they got into an argument, and Swartz tried to get out of the speeding vehicle. She was dragged before being run over.

Police say Kruskie did not stop and fled the scene, knowing Swartz was badly hurt. Swartz died from her injuries four days later.