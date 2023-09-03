Driver pleads guilty in death of ex-girlfriend

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty in Northumberland County to charges related to the death of his ex-girlfriend.
Stephen Kruskie pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.
In May of 2021, police say Kruskie was driving with Cheyenne Swartz along Arch Street in Coal Township when they got into an argument, and Swartz tried to get out of the speeding vehicle. She was dragged before being run over.
Police say Kruskie did not stop and fled the scene, knowing Swartz was badly hurt. Swartz died from her injuries four days later.
