Driver leads cops on high-speed pursuit in Northumberland County

A man with outstanding warrants crashed into a police vehicle and led officers on a chase in the Shamokin area.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are looking for a man who rammed a police vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

Jarrett Castelonia, 42, of Danville, already had a warrant out for his arrest when Shamokin police spotted him Wednesday afternoon.

When they tried to stop him, they say Castelonia rammed his pickup into the police car multiple times with the officer inside.

Castelonia struck multiple vehicles and caused multiple crashes during the pursuit, which reached speeds over 100 mph.

No one was hurt during the chase.

Castelonia faces several charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.