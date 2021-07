The man crashed his truck into a shed off Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township around 8:30 a.m.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A driver is in critical condition after a crash in Northumberland County.

The man crashed his truck into a shed off Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township around 8:30 a.m.

The police chief believes the man may have had a medical emergency that led to the crash.