Christopher Weston pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a deadly crash that happened in 2018.

Christopher Weston pleaded guilty on Sunday to homicide by vehicle while DUI and drug-related charges.

The wreck happened in 2018 in a wooded area in Snydertown.

According to court papers, Weston had been awake for six days and was under the influence of drugs at that time.

A passenger Kaley Pukiewicz from Shenandoah did not survive.