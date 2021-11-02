Doughnut fans flock to Flo's before the place closes

The shop is closing on February 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Business is booming at Flo's, a specialty doughnut shop in Mount Carmel.

General manager Marty DeFrancesco says that's a welcome change from how it's been since the start of the pandemic.

"From July to December, Oak Street was a ghost town. I think that's really when the owners were really feeling it and trying to make decisions moving forward," DeFrancesco said.

Earlier this month, Flo's announced it will close at the end of this month. The social media post was shared hundreds of times.

"We didn't know that many people knew about us," DeFrancesco said.

Since people found out Flo's is closing, some have driven hours to try these made to order doughnuts.

"Now that everyone knows they aren't going to be able to get our stuff anymore, they've all been coming in," DeFrancesco said.

Edward and Roger Straub come in at least once a week.

"The personnel they have here is out of this world. We're going to miss it. Yeah," Roger Straub said.

Flo's is an equal opportunity employer and it's clear these ladies love their jobs. They are sad the store is closing.

"Yeah, I am, because then I'll have to get a new job," Sabrina Hertz said.

Hertz has worked at Flo's for more than two years.

"I like doing the doughnuts, the coffee, everything here," Hertz said.