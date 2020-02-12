Donation helps Toys for Tots in Milton

Golden Proportions Marketing donated $2,500 worth of toys to Toys for Tots.

MILTON, Pa. — More than $2,000 worth of toys fill a table at the YMCA in Milton. They were donated by Golden Proportions Marketing, a business in Northumberland County.

"My team goes up to Target and shops their little hearts out so we can take care of the kids in this area," Xana Winans said.

Susquehanna Valley Toys for Tots helps families in five counties in our area. So far, more than 500 families have registered, which is more than last year.

Assistant coordinator Dean Beaver expects even more.

"It seems like there's more children. There's always a need for it every year," Beaver said.

Beaver says with so many people out of work, more families are relying on organizations like Toys for Tots. More donations are needed, and not as many are coming in.

Because of the pandemic, Toys for Tots cannot put as many donation bins out into the community.

"We're probably short 30 to 40 boxes this year from what we had. We usually have around 200 out. The supply is a lot shorter coming in," Beaver said.

That's why donations, like the one from Golden Proportions Marketing, are so important.