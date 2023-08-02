DIG Furniture Bank unveils expansive new headquarters in Milton, redefining assistance with dignity

A furniture bank in one part of Central PA aims to restore dignity to the people it serves.

MILTON, Pa. — There is a lot of furniture inside this storefront in Milton. It's the new headquarters of DIG Furniture Bank.

Emily Gorski started DIG about three years ago out of her home in Lewisburg.

As the non-profit grew, she expanded to a storage facility in Mifflinburg. But DIG outgrew that space too.

Recently, Gorski and her volunteers moved to Front Street in Milton, a space nearly five times bigger.

"Moving a furniture bank is very similar to moving about 30 houses at once, so it was a huge undertaking," DIG Furniture Bank Executive Director Emily Gorski said.

The concept is simple. It's like a food bank but with furniture. DIG serves people in Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties.

Clients are referred through other nonprofits, schools, and churches.

Last week, DIG held its grand reopening in its new building.

Gorski says the biggest change is now people will be able to pick out their own furniture. The previous spaces were too small for that, so volunteers would choose items for clients.

"DIG stands for dignity, and we really believe in the dignity that can be provided when you have the power to select things, an abundance of things for your home, which is such a personal and unique space for you," Gorski said.

"A lot of times, clients ask if they get to come and pick out the couch that they're getting, and we have to tell them no, up until this point. But I know they're going to be really excited to come in and pick out the décor, blankets for their kids that they really like," DIG Furniture Bank Operations Director Gabby Herman said.

The new space will also feature a retail store, which will be open to the public.

Gorski plans to open that next month.