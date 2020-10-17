Design center 'MarkerSpace' opens next month in Milton

The MakerSpace will soon offer programs for both kids and adults in culinary arts, industrial arts, music, gaming, tech, and arts and design.

MILTON, Pa. — The Milton Moose Lodge is typically not the place you’d go to use a 3D printer or make t-shirts but this will soon be the go-to spot to do such projects.

Milton Makerspace is a design center that opens next month.

”We have everything from 3D printers and vinyl engravers to culinary arts and international culinary classes that we’re going to be starting," said Amanda Craig Bradley, President of the Improved Milton Experience.

The Milton MakerSpace is run by the group “The Improved Milton Experience”.

The classes are for anyone who wants to take up a new trade.

"Anyone who really wants to just explore something new or if they have a talent they want to share," said Bradley. "We’re also open to hearing how they want to help someone learn something new as well.”

”A lot of people don’t have access to the things that we have," said Hunter Beward of Middleburg. "They don’t have a 3D printer at home. They don’t have a router or anything that we have.”

The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way provided the wifi in the gaming center.

”Opportunities like this and experiences like this, anything that gets people hands-on learning is critical and important and that’s why we’ve really supported it," said Joanne Troutman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

The MakerSpace will soon expand to the Miltonian building which is right across the street.

Classes started last month at the Milton MakerSpace.