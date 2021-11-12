Dentist offering free service to veterans in Northumberland County

A dentist in Northumberland County is offering free dental services to all veterans on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Carl Jenkins is a vet himself and now runs a dental practice in Watsontown, Northumberland County.

This is the seventh year the doctor has provided this service and says it's his way to give back.

"I remember this one gentleman who had left the military and gone to college, didn't have a job yet, and he needed a root canal. He just didn't know when or where that was gonna happen. And then our program came up, and we were able to take care of him," said Dr. Carl Jenkins of Watsontown.

The phone lines for appointments open at 7 a.m. on Friday.

You can call 570-538-5005.

The dentist says they book up fast.