Update: Death investigation in Northumberland County

State police and the coroner were at a home in Mount Carmel.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A death investigation underway in Mount Carmel, and a woman is in custody.

Police in Northumberland County went to a magistrate for a search warrant. The Daily Item newspaper got a look and here is what it says.

Police were called to 21 Back Street in Mount Carmel Township on Sunday.

Neighbors say they heard an argument and a loud crash.

Police found Richard Karlaza dead inside.

Karlaza discovered in a pool of blood with lacerations on his chest and neck.

Also, there was blood on the walls and on a television stand.

A woman was taken into custody. So far, there is no word on formal charges.