Update: Death investigation in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A death investigation underway in Mount Carmel, and a woman is in custody.
Police in Northumberland County went to a magistrate for a search warrant. The Daily Item newspaper got a look and here is what it says.
Police were called to 21 Back Street in Mount Carmel Township on Sunday.
Neighbors say they heard an argument and a loud crash.
Police found Richard Karlaza dead inside.
Karlaza discovered in a pool of blood with lacerations on his chest and neck.
Also, there was blood on the walls and on a television stand.
A woman was taken into custody. So far, there is no word on formal charges.
The newspaper quotes the warrant as saying police were called here to Mount Carmel Township for reports of a home invasion, but there was no sign of forced entry.