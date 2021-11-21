Death investigation in Northumberland County

Police have been investigating the scene since 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Northumberland County.

According to The Daily Item, a woman's body was found at a home along West Holly Street in Coal Township on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called for a welfare check and discovered the woman's body wrapped in blankets in the bedroom.

Officials have not released the woman's name.

When investigators arrived, they found a man in the bathroom who told them he was ripping up flooring to replace it.

Officers later took him into custody. They haven't said if he will face any charges related to the death in Northumberland County.