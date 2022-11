The coroner says two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire.

Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street over the weekend.

The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Their deaths have been ruled as accidents.