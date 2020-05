Police say Melissa Otto, 50, of Litiz was a passenger on the bike when the driver lost control along Route 125 in East Cameron Township.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday in Northumberland County.

The crash was said to be caused by environmental factors.