Drive charged after deadly crash in Shamokin

Police believe Miguel Torres was under the influence of drugs when he hit another car, killing the driver.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI for a deadly crash in Northumberland County,

Miguel Torres, 23, of Shamokin was charged Thursday.

Police say back in January, Torres was under the influence of marijuana and driving with a suspended license when he struck a car at the intersection of Market and Mulberry Streets.

According to officers, Torres was driving over 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.