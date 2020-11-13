Dancing onto the big screen

Instead of their normal holiday recital, a dance school in Danville is making a movie.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Dancers were practicing their steps on Friday at Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville. The dance school reopened in June after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But just like many other schools, their spring recital was canceled.

"The last time we were able to dance in front of a large audience was Christmastime last year," Karen Gronsky said.

Teachers Karen Gronsky and Reggie Oliver wanted their students to have some kind of holiday recital this year. They decided to bring in a crew and make a movie.

"We are actually videotaping every single class, costumes, the works. We transformed the studio into movie sets," Gronsky said.

In addition to filming at their studio in Danville, they are including local businesses and a nearby church. The movie will be shown at the Point Township Drive-in Theater on Route 11.

"We're decorating our cars. It's going to a big parking lot party where we are going to watch our children on the big screen," Gronsky said.

"That is just amazing because people driving by can see it. It's going to be super cool," Cecelia Flock said.

The dancers were disappointed that they could not have their recital but say this is even better.

"We're going to be dancing to a hippopotamus song by Mr. Reggie," Baylee Renn said.

"This is amazing. It's just so cool, and I'm so excited for it," Flock said.