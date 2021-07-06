Customer leaves big tips for employees at Northumberland County restaurant

A man from Milton recently gave back to his favorite restaurant by leaving large tips for all of its workers.

MILTON, Pa. — Randall's West Branch Eatery is a popular spot along Route 405 in Milton. But like many other restaurants, it's been tough navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We struggled through it. We've had our challenges, but we are making it through," said owner Randall Clemens.

Clemens says his restaurant is lucky to have a lot of loyal customers like Justin Baker.

"Good place, good food, good staff, everybody is really good here," Baker said.

Recently Baker decided he wanted to give back to his favorite restaurant.

"As I was walking out the door, I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to do something,'" Baker said.

Baker pulled aside one of the employees.

"He gave her a note. He gave her a blank check, and it spelled out in the note that he wanted to give every employee $100," Clemens said.

Baker gave each of the 11 employees $100.

In addition to helping the employees, Justin also donated $600 to the restaurant for new equipment.

"The donation that he gave me we purchased a new char-broiler, and we will soon get that installed. That will make it much easier for the cooks," Clemens said.

So why did Baker donate all that money? He says it was a no-brainer.

"I'm thankful that I've had a job over the pandemic, and I'm thankful that I'm in a position that I'm able to give back," Baker said.

"It's incredible. I can't imagine it. Nobody's ever done anything like that for me, and it's terrific," Clemens said.