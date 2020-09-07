Crystal Pool at Knoebels reopens Friday

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Officials at Knoebels announced that the Crystal Pool will be open to the public starting Friday, July 10.
The rest of the park near Elysburg opened for the season exactly one week ago.
The Crystal Pool here at Knoebels will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Just a friendly reminder, all guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask while in the park unless they are eating, on a water ride or swimming in the Crystal Pool.
