Crystal Pool at Knoebels reopens Friday

Planning a trip to Knoebels this weekend? Well, there's good news! You'll be able to enjoy all the rides and cool off at the pool.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Officials at Knoebels announced that the Crystal Pool will be open to the public starting Friday, July 10.

The rest of the park near Elysburg opened for the season exactly one week ago.
The Crystal Pool here at Knoebels will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Just a friendly reminder, all guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask while in the park unless they are eating, on a water ride or swimming in the Crystal Pool.

