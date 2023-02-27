Crews battling flames in Shamokin

An early morning fire damaged a building on East Commerce Street in Shamokin.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Flames damaged a string of apartments early Monday morning in Northumberland County.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. on East Commerce Street in Shamokin.

The fire chief tells us it started in a vacant apartment. The people living there moved out Sunday.

It spread to two other apartments.

One woman had to be rescued; she is expected to be okay.

Route 61 is shut down between Shamokin and Hakes Streets while crews work.

The city fire inspector is looking for a cause here in Northumberland County.