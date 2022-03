Route 61 was closed in both directions near Stonington on Monday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Several minor crashes have closed a road in Northumberland County.

Route 61 is closed in both directions near Stonington.

Emergency crews tell us a snow squall came through around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A pickup truck went off the road and took out a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

PennDOT says Route 61 is expected to be closed for several hours in Northumberland County.