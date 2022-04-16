Crash in Dauphin County kills woman from Trevorton

The victim died several days after the wreck.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman from Northumberland County died more than a week after she was hurt in a crash in Dauphin County.

According to state police, Mahogany Peters, 35, of Trevorton died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday, April 13.

Troopers say Peters had been badly hurt on April 3, when the car she was riding in hit a deer in East Hanover Township, not far from Fort Indiantown Gap.

After hitting the deer, the car went into a ditch then hit a tree stump and flipped onto its roof.

Peters was wearing a seatbelt.