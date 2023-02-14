Crash closes part of I-80 in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A rig wreck has closed a section of Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between the Milton exit (212a) and the Limestoneville exit (215) after a truck rolled over on the highway.
Images from PennDOT cameras show the rolled truck blocking both lanes of the roadway.
A detour is in place. PennDOT expects the highway to be closed for several hours.
Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.