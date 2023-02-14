Crash closes part of I-80 in Northumberland County

The rig rollover happened Tuesday afternoon near the Milton exit off Interstate 80.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A rig wreck has closed a section of Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between the Milton exit (212a) and the Limestoneville exit (215) after a truck rolled over on the highway.

Images from PennDOT cameras show the rolled truck blocking both lanes of the roadway.

A detour is in place. PennDOT expects the highway to be closed for several hours.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

UPDATE: Crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 212A - PA 147 South and Exit 215 - PA 254. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) February 14, 2023