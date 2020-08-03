Crash claims one in Northumberland County

A crash happened late Thursday night on Old Danville Highway in Point Township. One woman is dead following the crash

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after the coroner says she lost control of her vehicle in Northumberland County.

The crash happened late Thursday night on Old Danville Highway in Point Township, near Northumberland.

Natasha Lalchan, 37, of Point Township later died at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.