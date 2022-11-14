People were invited to "Cram the Van" in Northumberland County on Monday to help veterans in our area.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Their Dodge Caravan is pretty empty now, but by the end of the week, officials with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office hope it's filled with supplies.

"We put all the seats down. It's like a flatbed, and we're going to try and fill it to the top," Ryan Miller said.

This is the "Cram the Van" event. The Northumberland County Veterans Affairs Office and the American Legion Post 44 are hosting the event to collect supplies for area veterans.

Each month the Legion hosts a Military Share Food Box distribution, serving 150 veteran families in Northumberland County.

"We decided that we need to do something for our veterans on Veterans Day so let's collect some other things they need to get them by in the cold winter months besides just food," Miller said.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, more than 20 percent of households receiving food assistance have at least one veteran.

"I always like to support fellow members," said Jack Hoffman, a veteran from Northumberland.

Hoffman stopped by the event to drop off some supplies.

"I have it better than some other ones, so I try to help out," Hoffman said.

"Anything to help them for the service they give us to do what we do every day. It's just a small token of appreciation we can give them for what they sacrifice on a daily basis for us," Miller said.

People can drop off toiletry supplies, jackets, gloves, and blankets all week at the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office in Sunbury.