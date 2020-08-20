COVID-19 outbreak at Northumberland County nursing and rehab center

There have been 16 residents that have died from coronavirus and 53 residents that are positive.

MILTON, Pa. — Officials at a nursing and rehab center said they are dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to the administrator at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as of last night, 16 residents have died from coronavirus and 53 residents are positive.

The National Guard will offer a supportive role to allow the nursing staff to focus on the residents who have COVID-19.