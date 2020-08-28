COVID-19 outbreak at Milton nursing home

Officials report 26 people have died from COVID-19 at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

MILTON, Pa. — It's been a difficult month for residents and employees at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. According to officials at the center, 26 people have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 44 residents and 57 employees are COVID-positive. Nearly two dozen people have recovered.

"They weren't exactly aware of what to do at first. You can't blame them. At the end of the day, they made contact with us and we pointed them in the right direction," said Stephen Jeffery, Northumberland County emergency management coordinator.

Jeffery's department was notified in early August about possible COVID-19 cases at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

"A few days later, we actually had a phone call from the director at the Milton facility confirming they actually had cases and asking for assistance. At that point, he wasn't sure what to do," Jeffery said.

Jeffery says his department took extra personal protective equipment to the facility and put them in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Last week, the National Guard was there.

"Come up with protocols for cleaning, sanitizing, helping with staffing, and eventually they did some evacuations of residents to move them throughout the region," Jeffery said.

According to the Department of Health, Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation tested all residents on July 9 and there were no positive cases. The first case was reported on August 3. Jeffery believes the facility is now following the proper safety protocols.

"They're making all the right things happen and hopefully soon it will go back to normal," Jeffery said.