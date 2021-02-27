Coroner called to river in Northumberland County

Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE 8 P.M.:

State police say the victim is an unknown white male.

According to officials, the incident originally occurred in the area of Upper Augusta Township in Northumberland County.

The investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

State police and the coroner were called to the area of the Shady Nook Boat Launch in Monroe Township on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers have not said how the victim ended up in the water along the Susquehanna River.

State police say the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any more information at this time.