x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Northumberland County

Coroner called to ATV crash in Northumberland County

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Credit: WNEP

The Northumberland County coroner responded to the scene of an ATV crash on Sunday.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. along Howerters Road in Upper Mahanoy Township.

State police closed down the road while they investigated. The coroner was called to the scene a short while after.

Newswatch 16 found emergency crews loading the ATV onto a tow truck.

State police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured in Northumberland County.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.    

Related Articles