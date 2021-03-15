Coroner called to ATV crash in Northumberland County

The Northumberland County coroner responded to the scene of an ATV crash on Sunday.
The wreck happened around 4 p.m. along Howerters Road in Upper Mahanoy Township.
State police closed down the road while they investigated. The coroner was called to the scene a short while after.
Newswatch 16 found emergency crews loading the ATV onto a tow truck.
State police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured in Northumberland County.
