Coronavirus outbreak at Northumberland County nursing home

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A nursing home in Northumberland county is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus.
86 residents and 28 staff members at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Shamokin have coronavirus right now.
That's according to a post on the center's website.
An additional 23 residents and staff members have developed respiratory symptoms within the last 72 hours.
