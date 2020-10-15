Coronavirus testing site coming to Northumberland County

The Department of Health has noted high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The state is setting up a coronavirus testing site in Northumberland County after health officials noted a rise in positive cases in the county.

Beginning Friday, October 16, an outdoor testing clinic will be held in the lower parking lot at POLAR TECH in Elysburg, Ralpho Township to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the Department of Health.

This week, Northumberland has the highest percent-positivity in the state at 8.6 percent. This is down from a percent-positivity of 9.2 percent the previous week. The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.

The schedule for testing is 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on:

Friday, October 16;

Saturday, October 17;

Sunday, October 18;

Monday, October 19; and

Tuesday, October 20.

The address for Northumberland County testing is:

POLAR TECH,

1017 West Valley Avenue,

Elysburg, PA, 17824.