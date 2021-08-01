Nursing home residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

2020 was a hard year for nursing homes. Several facilities in our area saw large COVID-19 outbreaks including Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

MILTON, Pa. — The COVID-19 vaccine has been offered to all the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's nearly 200 residents and employees.

"Everyone was offered (the vaccine)," said Kathy Derleth, Bedrock Care chief nursing officer. "Part-time employees, our therapy partners as well, were also offered the vaccine."

Last year was a rough one for Milton Nursing and Rehab and Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Between the two homes, there were more than 200 reported COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

"Obviously, it was a tough time. As we know, it is a pandemic. It does spread pretty quickly."

Officials tell Newswatch 16 there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the facility in Watsontown or the one in Milton.

Employees and residents were vaccinated last week at the Watsontown center.

Derleth says no one had any side effects.

"We're mostly excited because we get the residents back to normalcy, being able to see their families."

Derleth says after everything both centers went through last year, most people welcomed the vaccines with open arms.

"We look at it as a great new opportunity and beginning to pave the way for the future."