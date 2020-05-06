'Cookie Dude' wants everyone to chill

This baker in Milton is opening conversations one dozen cookies at a time.

MILTON, Pa. — There is a lot of tension in the world right now, and many people have found themselves getting into arguments or debates. A man from Milton known as "The Cookie Dude" wants to turn those arguments into open conversations and use cookies to do so.

Dan MacArthur is known as "The Cookie Dude." He has a gourmet cookie bakery near Milton that's been in business for about four years. He sets up at community events and farmers markets.

"This is the thing that centers me," MacArthur said. "It takes away all the stress."

This has been a stressful time for many. MacArthur saw his friends and strangers arguing and felt helpless, so he decided to take action by doing what he does best: baking.

"I thought what the world misses right now is just civil conversation - two people being able to learn about each other. If I could facilitate that with one dozen cookies to help them bridge the gap."

To encourage open conversations, MacArthur is offering one dozen chocolate chip cookies free to any two people with different views who want to sit down and learn about the other person's perspective.

"Whether that's across political divides, whether that's racial divides, whether that's something as simple and silly as team fanship."

To get the free cookies, post a video on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag "#OneDozenCookies" and tell MacArthur who you would like to learn more about. The free cookies are available to anyone who lives within 40 miles of Milton.

"If I can do it on a small level and connect two people and it can spread from there, then I would be doing my job and feel like I was making the world a better place," MacArthur added.