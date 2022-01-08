Convicted killer resentenced in Northumberland County

Brandon Brown was resentenced Monday for the rape and murder of six-year-old Jasmin Stoud in 2001.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Family members of Jasmine Stoud carried a picture of the little girl into the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury.

"She was very loving, very caring. Even as a child, she was a beautiful little girl," said Rebecca Richards, Jasmine's mother.

The six-year-old was raped and murdered in 2001 in Coal Township by Brandon Brown. He was a teenager when he was found guilty of first-degree murder two years later and then sentenced to life in prison.

"I think if he would ever come out and say I'm sorry, I didn't mean to do it, but he never has," said Linda Stoud, Jasmine's grandmother.

A recent Supreme Court ruling gives teenagers sent to prison for life the chance at a new sentence, and that's what lawyers for Brandon Brown have done.

Brown was resentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison with credit for about 20 years time served.

Jasmine's family tells Newswatch 16 that they are happy with the new sentence.

"We're just glad that it's over for now and that we don't have to worry about it for another 30 years," said Stoud.

"I know that she's not coming home, but the outcome of him still being locked away, it helped to bring closure today," said Richards.

Brandon Brown is now 36 years old. He was resentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison with about 20 years time served.