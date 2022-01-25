Convicted arsonist sentenced in Northumberland County

A judge sentenced Misty Dunbar on Friday to at least 11 years behind bars.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison in connection with attempted homicide and arson in Northumberland County.

Police say she and another woman, Michelle Rhoads, set a fire on Walnut Street in Mount Carmel in 2019.

Rhoads pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 30 to 60 months in prison.

A woman was sleeping inside but was not hurt after that fire in Northumberland County.