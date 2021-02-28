Connecticut arsonist picked up by PSP

The man was stopped along Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arsonist from Connecticut was picked up by State Police in Northumberland County.

Richard White was brought in by Troopers on Interstate 80 Saturday night.

Police say White set at least four fires in Connecticut on Saturday, three of which were at ambulance companies.

Investigators believe White threw a Molotov cocktail at the first ambulance facility before firebombing two more companies.