Community comes together for 'God's Chuckwagon'

A mobile food kitchen in the Shamokin area has not been able to operate because its bus broke down, but community members recently raised enough money to fix it.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Volunteers from God's Chuckwagon in Shamokin have been serving free food out of a bus for more than ten years. Over that time, a lot has changed. Volunteerism is down, and the cost of food and bus repairs is up. But one thing that hasn't changed is the need for this service.

"We need drivers, we need people to help cook, serve, and all that," James Bowers said.

James and Janet Bowers run God's Chuckwagon. They have not been able to operate this year because the windshield of the bus was cracked, and there was not enough money to fix it.

"It came out to almost $700, $800 for almost everything," Bowers said.

The couple posted about the bus problem on social media, and community members stepped in to help in a big way.

"We didn't realize how supportive they were of what we do. The money has just come in from all over," Bowers said.

God's Chuckwagon was able to raise enough money to fix the bus as well as catch up on some past-due bills.

"They just pitched in, and it was such a wonderful thing to see. It really lifted us up," Bowers said.

Bowers says it costs between $1,000 and $1,500 a month to operate God's Chuckwagon.

The couple also runs a bakery on Pine Street in Shamokin, and all proceeds from that go to God's Chuckwagon.

"We do baked goods and subs, and Easter egg sales are going on right now," Bowers said.

Bowers expects the bus to be up and running again by next week. If you would like to donate, you can send a check to: