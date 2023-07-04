Community celebrates 50th Pineknotter Days

The week-long celebration in Northumberland has food, crafts, and entertainment with a patriotic twist.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A pineknotter is considered to be a tough person. That's because a pine knot is where the branch goes into the tree and forms a tight knot. Pineknotters are being celebrated this week in Northumberland at the community's 50th Pineknotter Days.

"We come up for the food and games and just to look around," Donald Pell said.

The event at King Street Park in Northumberland draws a large crowd.

"This is probably the best day to be here. You have the craft show in the morning, all the vendors are here with the food, and then tonight we'll have the entertainment," David Ritchie said.

Pineknotter Days is a fundraiser for some organizations, including Northumberland's Number One Fire Company.

"You get all the people coming home for Pineknotter Days and all the people coming in from around the different areas, and it's amazing how much fish we sell," Ritchie said.

These friends from Lycoming County had a great time.

"I like coming in for sales. I just bought myself a table for $35 in front of MY tv, and now I'm good to go. I'm looking for lunch," Evelyn Herzig said. "A hot dog with sauerkraut and French fries."

"Absolutely, the crafts, handmade jewelry, stuff like that. I bought a wreath for on my front door. We're happy campers," Claire Ann Sharp said.

Pineknotter Days run through Friday in Northumberland.