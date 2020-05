Rachel Boyer's family and friends, as well as her co-workers from Knoebel's Amusement Resort, all came out today to wish her well in Northumberland County.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Another drive-by was held Saturday afternoon in Elysburg.

This one was for a young woman who would've walked across the stage Saturday to get her diploma from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Rachel Boyer graduated majored in pre-law criminology and graduated summa cum laude.