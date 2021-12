A tractor-trailer hauling coal dirt collided with a car around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 54 near Shamokin.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A heavily traveled road in Northumberland County is still closed following a crash.

A tractor-trailer hauling coal dirt collided with a car around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 54 near Shamokin.

The truck overturned and spilled around 40 tons of coal dirt onto the roadway.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is OK after the crash.