Church in Milton celebrates reconstruction milestone after devastating fire

On Thursday, the construction crews celebrated 100 days of work rebuilding Bethany United Methodist Church.

MILTON, Pa. — It's hard to miss all the construction at Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton. The church has been here since the late 1800s, but people remember the day it was almost destroyed by fire.

In November of 2019, the church caught fire and sustained a lot of water damage.

"It was, I'll say, catastrophic," said Rev. Williams McNeal. "We look at the fire, and we think of everything that was taken away, but it has been more of a bonfire, a searchlight to see what direction does the church need to go now."

On this day, the church celebrated 100 days of construction. Rev. McNeal says it's going well.

"The roof trusses are now in place, which is a very visible sign to the outside. They have done a lot of work on the inside, which, at this point in time, isn't visible," Rev. McNeal said.

Cindy Mohr is a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist church. She comes to watch the progress of the construction every week.

"We're pretty happy with the progress and real anxious to get back in," Mohr said. "When they started putting the trusses up to put the roof back on, then it all seemed really real that there was progress happening."